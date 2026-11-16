Chelsea table bid to sign Fermin Lopez, Manchester United also keen

Chelsea and Manchester United are in a four-way battle to sign 23-year-old Spanish international Fermin Lopez from Barcelona.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Chelsea recently submitted a bid worth €70 million to sign Fermin Lopez. The Blues are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Barcelona homegrown sensation.

Per SPORT, Chelsea and Manchester United have “shown the most interest” in signing Lopez from Barcelona. Meanwhile, the reigning La Liga champions have received bids worth €100 million, though the report makes no mention of the suitors that have submitted these offers.

Fermin Lopez and his career evolution

Fermin Lopez has established himself as one of the world’s best young players since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona nearly three years ago. The 23-year-old rapidly rose through the ranks in Barcelona’s famed La Masia division, and he has made considerable progress under Hansi Flick, becoming a regular start for the senior side.

The Spanish attacking sensation was top-class in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. The homegrown prospect has continued that form in the ongoing campaign, having contributed 8 goals and 7 assists in 15 outings thus far. Meanwhile, Lopez’s progress has caught the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

London calling?

Fermin Lopez has been on Chelsea’s radar for an extended period. However, Lopez’s fit at Chelsea is unclear. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers already occupy the attacking-midfield roles behind Joao Pedro. As an attacking midfielder, Lopez would compete with Palmer, Rogers, and Estevao Willian for minutes.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils attempted to sign Fermin in the summer, but a deal did not materialise. Unlike Chelsea, their continued interest is understandable given Bruno Fernandes’s reported contract rejection. While Lopez is not a direct replacement for the Manchester United skipper, his goalscoring record (13 in 48 appearances last season) shows he can contribute from midfield.

Receiving bids worth €100 million from Premier League clubs puts Barcelona in a position to consider a sale. However, per SPORT, the Spanish international remains determined to succeed at the Catalan club, with recent reports also reiterating that hardline stance.