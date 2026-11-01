Fermin Lopez uninterested in joining Manchester United amid emerging links.

Manchester United have made preliminary checks on Fermin Lopez as they assess midfield options for future transfer windows, but the Barcelona midfielder has no intention of leaving the Catalan club at present.

As reported by Fichajes, United have asked about the situations of Lopez and Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios. However, those enquiries remain exploratory, with no formal offer or negotiations currently taking place.

The long-standing interest shows United’s search for a midfielder capable of contributing both creativity and attacking intensity. Lopez has developed into an increasingly influential member of Hansi Flick’s squad, combining his work between the lines with an ability to make late runs into the penalty area.

His current form also explains the attention as Lopez has recorded five goals and four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions during the 2026/27 campaign, reinforcing his reputation as a midfielder capable of making a difference in the final third.

Barcelona hold the stronger hand over Ferim Lopez

Any attempt by Manchester United to turn their interest into a transfer would face significant obstacles as Lopez renewed his Barcelona contract on January 30, 2026, extending his agreement until June 2031 and giving the Spanish club considerable control over his future.

The player himself remains committed to Barcelona, and there is currently no indication that he is looking for a move away, meaning Manchester United would first have to convince the midfielder before even reaching the stage of negotiating with his club.

The Spaniard’s role under Flick is another factor and competition with Dani Olmo for attacking midfield positions has affected his minutes at times, but it has not diminished his importance to the squad. Lopez remains an option capable of adding energy, directness and goals from midfield rather than simply functioning as a conventional creator.

Manchester United’s simultaneous interest in Barrios suggests the club is still surveying the market rather than focusing exclusively on Lopez. The Atletico midfielder offers a different profile, with his ability to control possession and operate deeper providing another potential solution to United’s midfield requirements.

For Barcelona, there is little immediate reason to consider selling. Lopez’s long contract, importance to Flick and stated desire to remain at the club put the Catalan side in a strong negotiating position. United’s interest is understandable, but Lopez looks like one of the more difficult LaLiga targets to prise away. The biggest issue is not simply Barcelona’s asking price but whether the player sees a reason to leave.

At 23, Lopez is reaching the stage where regular involvement at a club of Barcelona’s stature can be more valuable than becoming another expensive addition to a rebuilding project elsewhere. United may admire his intensity and attacking instincts, but their preliminary enquiry appears to be exactly that for now: an assessment rather than the beginning of a transfer operation.

Unless Lopez’s situation at Barcelona changes significantly, or the player himself becomes receptive to a new challenge, United are unlikely to make meaningful progress. For the moment, the advantage clearly remains with Barcelona.