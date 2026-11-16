Chelsea could price Manchester City out of Malo Gusto move

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Malo Gusto in January could be undermined by Chelsea’s £75million valuation, with the French right-back already having indicated that he wants to explore a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Gusto has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Xabi Alonso, starting only three Premier League matches this season. That lack of playing time has encouraged the 23-year-old to consider his options, while City remain interested after exploring a move during the summer.

For City, the need is understandable and right-back has remained an area requiring solutions, with Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov both being used in the position this season despite having different natural roles. Gusto would offer City a specialist full-back with the athleticism to provide width while also possessing the technical ability to move into midfield. According to Football Insider, that profile could make him particularly attractive to Enzo Maresca, who knows Gusto well from their time together at Chelsea.

Chelsea hold firm on £75m valuation

Chelsea’s willingness to sell could make the situation intriguing, but their asking price remains a major stumbling block. The Blues have reportedly placed a £75million valuation on Gusto despite his limited Premier League involvement this season. His contract runs until 2030, meaning Chelsea are under no immediate pressure to sell and can afford to maintain a strong negotiating position.

City were reportedly deterred by the same valuation during the summer, and there is little indication that the situation will change significantly in January. Gusto’s versatility could nevertheless strengthen City’s case for pursuing him. Although primarily a right-back, he has already been used in midfield under Alonso, demonstrating that he can adapt to a system that requires defenders to move inside during possession.

For Chelsea, however, selling for a significant fee could represent an attractive opportunity, particularly given Gusto’s current position in the squad. The question is whether City believe his qualities justify spending £75million.

Gusto can do well with a fresh start at City

There is a logical footballing argument for Gusto at Manchester City. Nunes and Khusanov can fill in at right-back, but neither provides exactly the same profile as a naturally attacking full-back. Gusto would give City a specialist option while still offering the tactical flexibility modern systems demand.

The problem is the price as £75million is an enormous investment for a player who has started only three league matches this season, particularly when City already have internal alternatives. Chelsea, meanwhile, have little reason to reduce their demands. Gusto is under contract until 2030 and his versatility gives him value even if his current role is limited.

Unless City negotiate the price down substantially, Chelsea’s valuation could once again prove more powerful than Gusto’s desire for a new challenge.