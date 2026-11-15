Pedro Porro ready to leave Tottenham, wants Barcelona move

Pedro Porro is ready to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January, and he has picked his preferred destination, with a valuation gap emerging.

According to a report by SPORT via Sport Witness, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in Pedro Porro. The two La Liga heavyweights are eager to reinforce their defensive units by signing a right-back in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

However, per SPORT, Porro’s preferred destination will be Barcelona, as he believes the team’s playing style suits him better and that the reigning La Liga champions have “more future potential” than Real Madrid. However, while Tottenham will demand €70 million to part ways with the Spaniard, the Blaugrana would prefer not to pay more than €50 million to secure his services.

How has Pedro Porro fared at Tottenham?

Pedro Porro has established himself as one of the world’s most eye-catching full-backs since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP. The North London club initially signed the 27-year-old on loan in January 2023 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window for €45 million.

Porro has been a mainstay at the back for Tottenham Hotspur in the last three years, making over 150 appearances while chipping in with 13 goals and 26 assists. However, fitness issues have hampered the Spanish international this term, restricting him to 359 minutes of game times in seven outings thus far. Nevertheless, he was exceptional at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Will Porro return to Spain soon?

Pedro Porro has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest may be surprising after they signed Denzel Dumfries in the summer. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu after struggling to establish a foothold since arriving from Liverpool. Real Madrid need a well-rounded right-back; Porro fits the bill, with 39 goal contributions at Tottenham while retaining defensive solidity in his outings for Spain.

As for Barcelona, the absence of a specialist right-back has hurt the team in big games under Hansi Flick in recent seasons. Additionally, Jules Kounde’s future is under a cloud of uncertainty after reduced playing time this season. So, Porro has emerged as a top target for Barcelona, with the Spaniard’s style aligning with Hansi Flick’s all-out-attacking system.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s high asking price is justified, as Porro, who is at the peak of his career, recently signed a new contract and extended the duration of his deal. However, while Barcelona have leapfrogged Real Madrid in the race, their reluctance to pay over €50 million may give Los Blancos the initiative to steal a march.