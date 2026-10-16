Tottenham set to demand £75 million to sell Pedro Porro

Tottenham will demand around £75 million to sell Pedro Porro, a world-record fee for a right-back, as Barcelona and Real Madrid pursue the Spaniard.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid may have to pay a world-record fee to sign Pedro Porro, with Tottenham expected to demand around £75 million. Spurs view the Spaniard as a key member of their squad and will seek a significant fee if they reach a point where selling him becomes the only option.

Tottenham reinforced their squad during the summer window, including by extending Porro to a fresh 2031 deal following interest in him after a strong World Cup showing with Spain.

Porro’s new deal positions Tottenham to negotiate from strength as Barcelona and Real Madrid pursue him. With Porro now tied down until 2031, Spurs have reinforced their negotiating leverage to demand top dollar should either club move officially.

Barcelona have not abandoned their interest and continue to monitor the Spanish defender’s progress ahead of a potential move in the future. Real Madrid have also recently emerged as suitors, meaning both La Liga giants may have to meet Tottenham’s world-record asking price.

Tottenham to demand record fee for Porro

The report states that Tottenham will demand around £75 million if they decide to sell Porro amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. At £75 million, Porro would surpass Achraf Hakimi as the most expensive right-back in history.

Barcelona have indicated interest in a 2027 move, with Porro understood to be open to the switch, as Hansi Flick continues to plan a major overhaul of his full-back options. The Blaugrana are reportedly considering changes that could see players such as Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde leave in the near future.

Porro could be tempted by a move to Barcelona, but the same may also apply to Real Madrid. The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner has shown no firm preference between the two clubs and could join either.

Real Madrid currently have Trent Alexander-Arnold and summer signing Denzel Dumfries as their right-back options. However, despite the quality of both players, the Merengues are questioning whether both fit their long-term vision, which could encourage them to approach Tottenham for Porro.

Any move for Porro would depend on either club being willing to spend heavily, a decision unlikely to materialise before the summer transfer window of 2027, which gives Tottenham leverage to hold firm on their £75 million valuation.