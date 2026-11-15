Manchester United interested in Malo Gusto, January deal difficult

Manchester United will attempt to sign 23-year-old French international Malo Gusto from Chelsea in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Malo Gusto is ready to leave Chelsea in January after falling in the pecking order for right-backs. With Manchester United scouring the market for a right-sided full-back, the 23-year-old Chelsea defender has emerged as a key target due to Mauricio Pochettino’s previous experience of working with him at the West London club.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Manchester United would “struggle to complete a deal” for Gusto in the winter transfer window. The report sheds more light on the reasoning, with Chelsea’s asking price likely to put the Frenchman out of United’s budget.

Malo Gusto and his time at Chelsea so far

Malo Gusto has established himself as an asset for Chelsea since signing from Lyon in a deal worth £30.7 million in January 2023. The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge six months latest after spending the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with Les Gones. Meanwhile, his progress at Chelsea has helped him break into his national squad, though his stature has reduced this term.

Gusto has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Chelsea while chipping in with three goals and 18 assists. However, his involvement has reduced this season, with Xabi Alonso handing him only 487 minutes of game time in 10 outings and not giving him a Premier League start in two months. Nevertheless, the French defender’s rapid progress and versatility (he can play as a full-back on both wings) has provoked interest from high-profile clubs.

What next?

Reports this week have linked Malo Gusto with high-profile clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool. However, Manchester United may compete with both European bigwigs, with their interest being logical. With Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui being inconsistent in the ongoing campaign, the Red Devils need a top-class alternative.

Mauricio Pochettino has already worked with Gusto during his stint with Chelsea and knows the Frenchman’s qualities well. The new Manchester United head coach also brought the best out of the youngster in the 2023/24 season, with the player providing nine assists in that campaign, a tally he has only been able to match in his 107 subsequent outings for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have suggested that Chelsea and Gusto are mutually ready to part ways in January, though the West London club’s asking price has become a hurdle. A valuation of £75 million has previously been prohibitive for prospective suitors, and a winter deal may not materialise if the Blues’ desired fee remains high.