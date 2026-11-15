Juventus line up January loan move for Destiny Udogie

Juventus have identified Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie as a strong contender for a January loan move.

A report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness has suggested that the Serie A giants are looking to strengthen the position during the winter window.

Udogie has seen his role reduced under Roberto De Zerbi, with Andrew Robertson currently preferred at left-back. The Italian has managed only two Premier League starts this season and has made just two appearances since the previous international break.

That lack of regular football has reportedly prompted Udogie to ask De Zerbi for more opportunities. If his situation does not improve, the 23-year-old is open to finding a temporary move elsewhere. Juventus could offer precisely that opportunity. Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal currently provide options on the left, but the Turin club want greater depth and a more established solution in the position.

Spurs open door as Juventus consider loan

Juventus are also considering Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot. However, Udogie’s Italian nationality could make him particularly attractive as the club look to build a stronger defensive core around domestic talent.

The financial structure of the deal is equally important. Juventus would prefer a loan arrangement with an option or conditional obligation to buy, as the club must first balance its finances by moving players out before making further additions.

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to make Udogie available, giving Juventus encouragement that negotiations could be possible. Spurs originally spent €18million to sign him from Udinese in 2022 and subsequently extended his contract until 2030, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.

For Juventus, a loan would provide an opportunity to assess Udogie’s suitability without immediately committing to a major permanent investment. The relationship between the clubs could also help facilitate discussions. Juventus already secured Guglielmo Vicario and Pape Matar Sarr on loan from Tottenham during the summer.

A return to Italy for Udogie

Udogie makes considerable sense for Juventus because this is not simply a case of signing another left-back. The Italian is already familiar with Serie A, understands the demands of the league and has experience at international level.

For Tottenham, meanwhile, a temporary departure could protect the player’s development if Robertson remains ahead of him in De Zerbi’s hierarchy. Keeping an unhappy Udogie on the bench would offer little benefit to either party. The key issue is Juventus’ finances and their interest in Aït-Nouri, Balde and Dalot shows they have alternatives, but Udogie’s profile may be the most logical of the group because he combines Serie A experience with significant room for development.

A loan with an option to buy could therefore suit everyone as Juventus get immediate reinforcement without a huge upfront commitment, Tottenham give Udogie the playing time he wants, and the player gets an opportunity to rebuild his momentum.