Juventus considering 2027 move for Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as they look to strengthen their options on the left side of the defence ahead of 2027.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are assessing two potential targets for the position, with Ait-Nouri emerging alongside RB Leipzig captain David Raum.

Juventus looking beyond Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso is nearing a return after recovering from an ankle problem and is expected to be available to Luciano Spalletti after the international break. However, Juventus do not want to rely solely on the Italy international. Juan Cabal is reportedly no longer part of Spalletti’s plans, leaving the club looking for another natural option on the left.

That has brought Ait-Nouri into consideration. The 25-year-old Algeria international joined Manchester City after establishing himself in the Premier League and offers the kind of attacking profile Juventus are seeking from the position. His ability to operate as an aggressive wide defender could make him an interesting option for Spalletti, particularly if Juventus want greater depth without making an immediate permanent commitment.

Ait-Nouri could arrive on loan

The proposed route for Ait-Nouri could also make the move more achievable. According to the report, Juventus could explore a loan deal with an option to buy for the Manchester City defender, having also considered a deal in the summer. That would allow the Italian club to assess his performances before deciding whether to make the transfer permanent.

It would also give City flexibility over the player’s future while Juventus address an area that currently lacks sufficient depth. Raum represents the alternative under consideration and the German left-back is contracted to Leipzig until June 2027, meaning Juventus could potentially target him on a free transfer once his deal expires.

Juventus’s interest in Ait-Nouri makes sense within the context of their current squad planning. Cambiaso’s return will strengthen Spalletti’s options, but Cabal’s reported exclusion from the project leaves room for another left-sided defender.

For Ait-Nouri, the potential loan-to-buy structure could be particularly important. Juventus would gain an opportunity to evaluate him before committing permanently, while City would retain control over the player’s longer-term situation. With 2027 still some distance away, this is one to monitor rather than an imminent transfer.