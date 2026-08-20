Juventus eyeing Rayan Ait-Nouri as Alvaro Carreras alternative

Juventus will look to sign 25-year-old Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Rayan Ait-Nouri is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Manchester City wide player.

Per Fichajes, Alvaro Carreras is the top target for Juventus as they look to take advantage of Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid by signing the Spaniard. However, they have kept their options open, with the Manchester City full-back emerging as a viable alternative.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and his situation

Rayan Ait-Nouri has endured mixed fortunes since joining Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £31 million last summer. However, while the 25-year-old began his stint at the Etihad as the first-choice left-back, an untimely ankle injury adversely impacted his fortunes, as he became Nico O’Reilly’s deputy after regaining fitness.

The Algerian international has managed only 1,890 minutes of game time in 31 appearances for Manchester City, chipping in with six assists. However, after losing his spot as the first-choice left-back, Ait-Nouri’s situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly in Italy.

Serie A move on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri is understandable. The Serie A heavyweights are combing the market for a new left-back, as Andrea Cambiaso’s long-term future at the Allianz Stadium remains in doubt amid his links with several high-profile clubs, including Barcelona and Chelsea.

Several candidates, including Destiny Udogie, have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Ait-Nouri also a viable target. The 25-year-old Manchester City wide player has considerable experience of top-flight football, and he can become an asset for the Bianconeri due to his ability to play anywhere on the left flank.

However, it is unclear if Manchester City will be open to cashing in on the Algerian international in the ongoing transfer window. Selling Ait-Nouri will require signing a replacement, and time is running out for the Premier League club to land a player’s services this summer.