Arsenal join Manchester United in Will Lankshear race, Middlesbrough unwilling to sell

Middlesbrough are firmly resisting suggestions that Will Lankshear could leave in January.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Arsenal and Manchester United are among the growing group of Premier League clubs monitoring the Championship’s leading scorer.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding since joining Boro from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that could eventually reach £20 million. Lankshear has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances, quickly establishing himself as one of the most prolific young strikers in English football.

Arsenal’s interest is particularly intriguing because Lankshear began his youth career with the Gunners. Their recruitment team are increasingly looking for young attacking players who can develop into first-team options, and his penalty-box instincts, movement and exceptional scoring record make him an attractive long-term prospect.

Manchester United also have a clear reason to monitor the forward. Their attacking depth remains a concern, particularly with Benjamin Sesko’s injury problems, while the club are searching for additional options capable of competing for a starting position. Lankshear’s emergence provides a potentially younger alternative to more established Premier League targets.

Six Premier League clubs have different reasons to watch

Tottenham remain interested because they retained a matching-right option when Lankshear moved to Middlesbrough. Spurs did not negotiate a buy-back clause, but his remarkable development could encourage them to consider bringing their former academy striker back.

Brighton have also tracked the forward, fitting their established recruitment model of identifying young players before their value rises further. Everton, meanwhile, continue to assess attacking options and could view Lankshear as a long-term solution to their need for greater goalscoring depth.

Newcastle United are monitoring him as they consider ways to strengthen their forward line, while Leeds have previously been linked with the striker as Daniel Farke looks for additional firepower. Sunderland are also keeping tabs on his progress, with Lankshear’s form making him one of the most closely watched forwards in the second tier.

Beyond England, Borussia Dortmund have checked on the striker through their extensive scouting network in the country. However, there has been no formal approach from any of his suitors. Middlesbrough are focused on promotion and have little appetite for selling their leading marksman halfway through the campaign. Lankshear is equally settled at the Riverside and has shown no inclination to force an exit. His recent form had even put him in contention for an England call-up before a hamstring injury interrupted his progress.

Middlesbrough hold the aces

Lankshear’s numbers make the interest understandable, but the timing works heavily in Middlesbrough’s favour. Fifteen goals in 16 Championship appearances is precisely the sort of run that can transform a promising striker into a highly valuable asset.

For Arsenal and Manchester United, the attraction is different. Arsenal can view him as a developmental investment, while United arguably need a forward capable of contributing sooner rather than later.

Yet neither should expect an easy deal as Middlesbrough are chasing promotion and Lankshear is happy in the North East with his value is rising almost every week. Unless an extraordinary offer arrives, keeping him until the summer is clearly the most logical outcome for all parties.