Middlesbrough hopeful of thwarting Newcastle United off Will Lankshear

Middlesbrough are eager to keep hold of Will Lankshear in January amid rising interest from Premier League teams, including Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are extremely eager to ward off interest from top-flight teams in Will Lankshear and keep hold of the prolific front man. The former Spurs striker has been in a hot vein of form, which has resulted in massive interest from Premier League teams including Newcastle United, with Boro now hopeful of keeping hold of the striker.

Will Lankshear made his mark as a senior striker with his loan spell at Oxford United last season in the Championship. The goalscoring performances in the second tier did attract top-flight sides to take a bet on the young striker, something Middlesbrough did to good effect.

The former Spurs star has been sensational for Boro this season, with 13 goals in as many Championship games so far and 15 overall across all competitions. However, this goalscoring form has already begun attracting considerable interest from Premier League sides ahead of January, including Newcastle United.

Leeds United are also interested in Lankshear in a bid to improve their strike force ahead of January, and Newcastle United are also seeking a prolific goalscorer in the team. The Magpies are reportedly prepared to make a move for the 15-goal sensation; however, Middlesbrough are expected to hold their ground.

Middlesbrough want Lankshear to stay

Reports have suggested it would take at least £30 million for Middlesbrough to consider a sale of Lankshear ahead of future windows, and that might not represent a problem for teams like Newcastle United. Matthias Jaissle’s side invested heavily in Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, although the Belgian is yet to fully click into gear.

A new striker is certainly on the agenda for Newcastle; however, there will be challenges in persuading Middlesbrough to sell Lankshear. Should Boro end up selling the 15-goal sensation, they could be in trouble with their promotion push to the Premier League, as they might not make the grade without the former Tottenham star and Lankshear should ideally complete the season with the club.

They will certainly get a decent price point in the current market, which seems desperate for prolific goalscorers. Tottenham themselves are lamenting the sale and do not have a buy-back clause of any sort, which may allow other clubs like Newcastle United to make their play, although Boro are extremely hopeful of keeping him beyond January.