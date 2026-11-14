Napoli line up January move for Joshua Zirkzee

Napoli will look to sign 25-year-old Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in January.

According to a report by Italian outlet Sportmediaset, Napoli will prioritise signing a striker in the winter transfer window, with Gustavo Varela emerging as a key target for the Partenopei. However, the update adds that signing the in-form AC Monza centre-forward in January will be an uphill task, even though they have “gathered information through his entourage” over a possible deal.

So, per Sportmediaset, the struggling Serie A giants have identified Zirkzee as an alternative, acknowledging that there is “no shortage of opportunities to be seized” in the Premier League. The report adds that Napoli are “watching and want to make a move” by securing the Dutchman’s services in the coming weeks.

Joshua Zirkzee and his Manchester United misery

Joshua Zirkzee has experienced a downturn in fortunes since joining Manchester United from Bologna in a deal worth €42.5 million in July 2024. The 25-year-old arrived at Old Trafford after an impressive 2023/24 campaign with the Serie A club, which created a wave of optimism around him. However, he has only impressed in fits and starts around long periods of inconsistency.

Zirkzee’s playing time dipped sharply in the 2025/26 season, as he accumulated only 645 minutes of game time in 26 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and one assist. This term has been no better, with the Netherlands international managing only 186 minutes in ten outings, scoring twice. Yet despite his struggles in English football, the Dutch attacker has retained his popularity in the market, particularly among Serie A clubs.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Napoli mulled over signing Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest aligns with their need to address attacking problems in January after a slow start to the 2026/27 season, which has left them tenth in the Serie A standings.

One of those is the attack, as the Partenopei have managed to score only 18 goals in their first 11 Serie A outings, a shortfall Massimiliano Allegri is keen to rectify. With Rasmus Hojlund struggling to rediscover the form that compelled Napoli to secure a permanent deal in the summer, an alternative is essential for the second half of the campaign.

Zirkzee may have struggled at Manchester United, but he was prolific for Bologna, having scored 11 goals and five assists in his final Serie A campaign with the Rossoblu. His intelligent movement and ability on the ball could provide immediate relief to Napoli’s attacking struggles, and he may thrive in the slower tempo of Italian football. Manchester United are expected to facilitate his departure, with recent reports suggesting the Dutchman has no future at Old Trafford.