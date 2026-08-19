Napoli make approach for Joshua Zirkzee move.

Napoli have made an enquiry about signing Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee as they step up their search for a new striker before the summer transfer window closes.

The Serie A giants are assessing several options to strengthen their attack, with Zirkzee joined on their shortlist by Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Napoli are expected to sanction a departure before making a serious move for another forward, meaning their pursuit of Zirkzee could depend on developments elsewhere in their squad.

Noa Lang appears the most likely candidate to leave, with Atalanta enquiring about signing the winger on loan. Ajax and Galatasaray are also showing interest in the Netherlands international. Once Napoli create the necessary space, they could accelerate their pursuit of a new striker.

Napoli enquire about Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee has emerged as an intriguing option given his previous experience in Serie A and the uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United future. The 25-year-old could be allowed to leave Old Trafford if the right opportunity emerges, while his departure may also enable United to bring another attacker into Michael Carrick’s squad before the deadline.

Napoli are not alone in monitoring the situation, however. Juventus have also shown interest in Zirkzee during the summer window, potentially setting up an all-Italian battle for the former Bologna forward should Manchester United make him available. A return to Serie A could appeal to Zirkzee given the success he enjoyed in Italy before moving to Manchester United.

Nicolas Jackson and Gabriel Jesus also on Napoli radar

Napoli are keeping their options open rather than focusing exclusively on Zirkzee. Jackson is another prominent name under consideration, with Chelsea expected to allow the striker to leave before the window closes.

The Blues value the forward at around £65 million, which could make negotiations complicated. Aston Villa also retain a long-standing interest in Jackson and could provide further competition. Napoli have additionally explored the possibility of signing Arsenal’s Jesus as they assess different solutions for their attack.

Zirkzee could be one of the more realistic options for Napoli, particularly because he already understands Serie A and could potentially become available if Manchester United decide to reshape their attack. The major issue is timing. Napoli first need to create room in their squad, while Juventus’s interest means they cannot afford to wait indefinitely.

For now, this is an enquiry rather than an advanced transfer, but a Noa Lang departure could quickly change the situation and allow Napoli to turn their interest in Zirkzee into something more concrete.