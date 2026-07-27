Juventus view Joshua Zirkzee as Randal Kolo Muani alternative

Juventus have identified Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee as an ideal alternative to PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Juventus have identified Joshua Zirkzee as a backup target should talks with PSG over Randal Kolo Muani collapse.

The Bianconeri have made strengthening their attack one of their top priorities ahead of the new campaign. Following the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, signing a world-class replacement is a must. Kolo Muani remains their preferred target after impressing during his previous spell in Turin.

The French international enjoyed an outstanding loan stint with Juventus during the second half of the 2024/25 season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances. His performances convinced the Italian giants that he was the ideal long-term solution to lead their attack.

Juventus attempted to secure his signature but were unable to reach an agreement with PSG, with a gap in valuation continuing to complicate negotiations. As a result, Kolo Muani spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur instead. Now, Juventus are once again trying to bring the Frenchman back to Turin.

Juventus keeping tabs on Zirkzee as well

According to the report, Joshua Zirkzee is firmly on Juventus’ radar should a move for Kolo Muani collapse. There is also a possibility that the Italian club could attempt to sign both forwards if circumstances allow before the transfer window closes.

Since arriving at Manchester United in summer 2024, Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for regular opportunities, managing just 645 minutes across 26 appearances last season.

With the Red Devils reshaping their squad, Zirkzee is expected to leave before the end of the window. That makes him a realistic option for Juventus, especially as the Premier League club are reportedly open to a sale.

Despite his struggles in England, Juventus reportedly remain convinced that Zirkzee has the qualities to succeed in Serie A once again. Before joining United, the Dutch international established himself as one of the league’s most exciting forwards during his time with Bologna, where his technical ability, movement and link-up play earned widespread praise.

A return to Italy could allow Zirkzee to rediscover the form that earned him praise at Bologna. For Juventus, much will depend on the outcome of talks with PSG over Kolo Muani.

If those negotiations continue to stall, attention could quickly shift towards Zirkzee, who represents an experienced and attainable alternative capable of strengthening the club’s attacking options ahead of the new season.