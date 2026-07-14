Tottenham behind Juventus in Randal Kolo Muani chase

Tottenham Hotspur have made fresh enquiries for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer, but Juventus remain favourites to sign the 27-year-old.

Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in the transfer market, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. Spurs have not abandoned hope of landing the player and are understood to have made fresh enquiries as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements, per Football Insider.

The French striker was on loan at Tottenham last season, and he was quite underwhelming for the North London club. However, he is a versatile player capable of operating in multiple roles. He could be the ideal player for Tottenham, which explains their interest in him, despite a subdued campaign last term.

Despite Tottenham’s renewed push, Juventus appear to hold the advantage. The Serie A giants have been working on a deal for months and are believed to have already convinced the player about the sporting project in Turin.

Reports suggest PSG remain firm over their asking price, creating a significant hurdle for Juventus. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have not walked away from discussions and remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes. Club officials have publicly acknowledged that there is still a gap in negotiations, although talks remain ongoing.

For Tottenham, missing out on Kolo Muani would not necessarily derail their transfer plans. The recruitment team monitors alternatives and maintains contact with PSG. Their focus remains on securing a quality forward if the right opportunity presents itself.

Where will Kolo Muani end up?

Kolo Muani’s future is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks as PSG seek clarity over the player’s next destination. The Ligue 1 champions are willing to listen to suitable offers, but they are not expected to lower their demands significantly unless negotiations reach a decisive stage. That stance has complicated Juventus’s efforts and made it more difficult for Tottenham to launch a successful move.

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Although Spurs remain in the conversation, Juventus continue to occupy pole position. Unless Tottenham decide to make a significantly stronger financial proposal or PSG softens its valuation, the Old Lady appear best placed to secure Kolo Muani’s signature.