Fulham vying for Franco Mastantuono, Fiorentina want another loan

Fulham will look to sign 19-year-old Argentine playmaking sensation Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid next year.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, AC Milan, AS Roma, and Napoli are also interested in Franco Mastautono. The teenager’s impressive form since joining Fiorentina has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, though the update makes no mention of whether he will depart from Real Madrid again for a temporary move.

Per 4-4-2, Fiorentina will attempt to secure Mastantuono on another season-long loan deal, having been impressed by his exploits thus far in the 2026/27 season. The report adds that terms of the current agreement with Real Madrid do not give La Viola an option to seal a permanent move.

Franco Mastantuono and his time in Europe so far

Franco Mastantuono has had to remain patient since joining Real Madrid from River Plate in a deal worth €45 million in August 2025. The Spanish giants beat intense competition to secure his services, but the 19-year-old was not a regular starter in his debut season, as he has been a part of a stacked offensive unit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mastantuono has managed less than 1,500 minutes of game time in 35 appearances for Real Madird thus far while chipping in with three goals and one assist. However, the Argentine playmaker’s popularity remained high, with Fiorentina beating stiff competition to secure his services. The youngster has featured in every game since joining La Viola, producing an impressive tally of four goals and 13 outings thus far.

What next for Mastantuono?

Franco Mastantuono’s exploits for Fulham have provoked interest from several clubs. While Serie A clubs like AC Milan, AS Roma, and Napoli are eager to secure his services, Fiorentina will pursue another loan deal. Meanwhile, Fulham wanted to sign Mastantuono in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise.

The continued interest is logical, as even though Oscar Bobb and Alex Iwobi have been impressive in their performances from the wide-attacking spots, Kevin faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with AS Roma. So, Fulham must return to the market for a wide attacker, with Mastantuono a viable target due to his productivity, vision, and burst of pace.

However, the 4-4-2 report suggests that Real Madrid are playing the waiting game and closely monitoring his performances, adding that they may choose to keep the Argentine playmaker if his performances “continue to be as strong as at the start of the season” as the ongoing campaign progresses.