Fulham negotiating deals for Gonzalo Garcia, Franco Mastantuono

Fulham will look to sign Spanish striker Gonzalo Garcia and Argentine playmaker Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono are subjects of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker and a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have held talks to sign the Real Madrid duo.

Gonzalo Garcia is the latest promising prospect to graduate from Real Madrid’s La Fabrica division. While the Merengues have not seen many academy graduates establish a foothold in the first-team squad, those youngsters have made their mark elsewhere. However, Garcia has received some opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu since enjoying his breakthrough at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Since then, Garcia has been a backup player, though he has already made over 50 appearances while chipping in with an impressive tally of 13 goals and five assists in less than 2,000 minutes of game time. On the other hand, Franco Mastantuono has had to bide his time since joining Real Madrid from River Plate last summer. The Spanish giants beat intense competition to secure his services, but the 18-year-old was not a regular starter in his debut season.

Mastantuono has managed less than 1,500 minutes of game time in 35 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with three goals and one assist. However, the Argentine prodigy’s stock remains high, as does Garcia’s, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for their signatures.

London calling?

Fulham’s interest in Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono is understandable. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a striker and a wide attacker this summer. They need a centre-forward, as Raul Jimenez has left as a free agent and rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers. Additionally, Rodrigo Muniz reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West London club.

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson’s departure as a free agent has created a productivity void in the Fulham attack, forcing them to pursue a replacement. Several candidates, including Martial Godo, have thus emerged on the club’s wishlist, with Mastantuono also a viable target.

However, a summer move may be a tall order, as recent reports have claimed that Real Madrid will be reluctant to loan Mastantuono to Fulham. Meanwhile, a report by Sky Sports has revealed that Jose Mourinho is impressed with Garcia. So, Fulham may miss out on the Real Madrid duo.