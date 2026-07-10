Real Madrid unwilling to loan Franco Mastantuono to Fulham.

Real Madrid are expected to make further changes before the summer window closes, but departures may be necessary before additional signings can be completed.

Real Madrid want to reduce squad congestion, create financial flexibility and ensure their younger players are placed in environments where they can continue progressing. One of the most closely watched cases is Franco Mastantuono.

The 18-year-old endured a difficult first campaign in Spain, but Los Blancos remain convinced he possesses the technical quality to become an important player at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club believe he needs time to adapt physically and tactically to European football rather than being judged too quickly.

Fulham have been mentioned as a possible destination because new manager Alvaro Arbeloa knows several of Real Madrid’s younger players from his previous work at the club. However, the Spanish giants are reportedly reluctant to send Mastantuono to Craven Cottage.

According to Defensa Central, the Merengues would prefer any loan move to place the Argentine at a club competing in European competition. They believe regular exposure to a higher competitive level would better prepare him for a future role in Madrid’s first team.

No final decision has yet been made and Jose Mourinho wants to assess Mastantuono during pre-season before determining whether he should remain with the senior squad or leave temporarily. Gonzalo Garcia is also being evaluated under similar circumstances.

Why Real Madrid want a more demanding loan environment for Mastantuono

From a developmental perspective, Real Madrid’s position is understandable. Mastantuono is not viewed as a winger who relies primarily on pace or explosive 1v1 ability. His best qualities emerge when he receives between the lines, turns in possession and creates through passing or shooting.

That profile suggests he may eventually be more effective as an attacking midfielder or advanced central player. A loan club would therefore need to offer more than minutes; it must provide a tactical structure that develops his decision-making in central areas.

European competition would expose him to varied defensive systems, faster tactical adjustments and higher-pressure matches. Real Madrid may feel that environment would reveal whether he can control games against elite opposition.

Also Read: How Jose Mourinho could reshape Real Madrid: Tactics, Roles and Expectations

Fulham could offer Premier League experience and familiarity through Arbeloa, but Real Madrid appear to prioritise competitive level over personal connections. The risk is that a more prestigious club may offer fewer minutes, which would undermine the purpose of the loan.

Are Real Madrid right to rule out Fulham?

Real Madrid are right to seek the strongest possible environment, but European football should not be the only criterion. Mastantuono needs regular, meaningful minutes in a role that suits his qualities. If Fulham can offer him a central position and consistent starts, that may be more valuable than becoming a rotation player elsewhere. Mourinho’s pre-season assessment should ultimately determine whether prestige or playing time matters more.