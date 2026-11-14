Everton in transfer tussle to sign Gustavo Martins

Everton will look to sign 24-year-old Brazilian centre-back Gustavo Martins from Gremio in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Fussball Europa, Gustavo Martins is also the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. Both Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Gremio defender.

Per Fussball News, Gremio will demand around €12-15 million to part ways with Martins in the coming weeks. The report adds that the Niteroi native is “in line” to move to the Premier League in January.

Who is Gustavo Martins?

Gustavo Martins has made significant progress since joining Gremio in January 2019. The 24-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Vasco da Gama. As for his stint with Gremio, the player has made 129 appearances for the struggling club while contributing 13 goals and 2 assists, a handy tally for a centre-back.

The 2026 season has been a nightmare for Gremio, but Martins has been among the rare bright spots, having been a regular with 40 outings while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the Brazilian defender’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Gustavo Martins makes sense. The Toffees have a pressing need to find a solution for both centre-back positions. The left-sided berth is in trouble, as Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a target for several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

On the other side, with James Tarkowski and Michael Keane over 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers, there is an urgency to recruit a right-footed centre-back. Several young defenders, including Vitao, have thus emerged on the Merseyside club’s wishlist, with Martins also a viable prospect like his compatriot.

The Brazilian defender has the physical profile and height (1.91m) to become a solid Premier League centre-back. He also possesses tremendous speed and agility, and these traits can enable him to dominate opposing attacking players. The prospect of a €12-15 million investment offers Everton good value; his profile adds appeal. Everton’s Premier League status and ambition could persuade him to move to Merseyside.