Newcastle United make approach for Juan Miranda move

Newcastle United could target a move for Juan Miranda, viewing the Bologna star as a viable addition to the left-back slot, and face competition from Juventus.

According to Tuttosport, Juan Miranda is emerging as a target for Newcastle United as they look into the market for a left-back option. The Magpies face competition from Juventus in the race for the Bologna full-back, as Matthias Jaissle wants considerable strength in the wider role.

Juan Miranda has had quite an interesting journey in football, having come through at Barcelona and breaking through at Real Betis. Having played more than 100 games for the latter, he went on to join Bologna on a free transfer in 2024 and has been one of the consistent left-backs in Serie A since.

Despite penning an extension while at Bologna, Miranda’s deal expires in 2028, and without the idea of a renewal, the Italian club might begin considering the possibility of an exit. The January window might be an option, especially as there are some important teams showcasing an interest in the 26-year-old left-back, including Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been looking to improve their left-back position, not necessarily as a measure to replace Barcelona-linked Lewis Hall, but more towards adding competition for the role. The English full-back is also in danger of leaving the club in the near future, especially as teams like Manchester United reportedly retain an interest in the England international.

Newcastle United face Juventus competition

Newcastle United are beginning to build a project under German manager Matthias Jaissle and could target enough strength in several positions, including the left-back slot. Their ambitions align with making it back to European football next season, and the Magpies will need quality across their squad.

Miranda could be a solid signing if Newcastle United feel he could compete with Hall at the highest level and provide the team with something different that they currently do not have. While the Magpies could target a reasonable deal with Bologna, particularly considering the 26-year-old left-back’s contractual situation, they do face competition from Juventus.

Juventus looking for a new left-back may not come as a surprise, given Andrea Cambiaso was reportedly linked with several teams recently. They might view Miranda as a viable option with his experience in Serie A, as well as the level he has shown since joining Bologna. However, any move may depend on someone like Cambiaso leaving to create space in the squad, as well as the wage bill.

All in all, Miranda could have some quality options to consider if he were to leave Bologna in the near future. Newcastle United could offer him the chance to play in the Premier League, while joining Juventus would represent an upgrade within Serie A, so his choice will prove crucial in the race.