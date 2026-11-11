Barcelona line up €20-25 million bid to sign Andrea Cambiaso amid Liverpool, Manchester United links

Barcelona are ready to pay €20-25 million to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus as a replacement for Alejandro Balde.

As reported by Fichajes, Andrea Cambiaso is a target for Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window, with the Catalan giants ready to pay €20-25 million. There are other contenders for the player’s signature, with Liverpool and Manchester United also keeping close tabs, though Juventus’s final stance on the 26-year-old full-back will prove crucial.

Barcelona are exploring the market to strengthen their full-back positions, with the left-back role of particular interest. The Catalan giants are ready to sell Alejandro Balde in January, with the homegrown full-back now deemed unfit for Hansi Flick’s system and subsequently receiving far less game time than previously anticipated.

Balde is the subject of interest from Premier League teams, including Manchester United and Liverpool, with both clubs eager to land a new left-back next year. As a replacement, the reigning La Liga champions are ready to explore a move for Juventus’s Andrea Cambiaso.

For Balde, the Blaugrana are expecting at least €30 million from the sale and are ready to invest €20-25 million on Cambiaso if they can bring in the funds. Alternatively, Barcelona are also reportedly open to including Balde in any possible deal with Juventus for the Italian international, although no definitive decision has been made yet.

Barcelona face competition in Cambiaso chase

Barcelona hold a strong interest in Cambiaso and could look to agree on a deal with Juventus, who remain in a strong position due to the player being tied to the club until 2029. However, there could be a change could be in store for the 26-year-old Serie A full-back, who could be attracted by the prospect of playing for one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

The Catalan giants are not alone, as several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, are looking at Cambiaso as an option for their respective sides. Liverpool, in particular, feel they are short of quality in the left-back spot, amid the inconsistent form of Milos Kerkez. They could view Cambiaso as a firm option for their side, while his attacking style will certainly suit Andoni Iraola’s plans.

Manchester United are also in the mix for a new left-back, and while they remain linked with Balde, they could widen their radar for other options. Cambiaso is certainly an interesting option to consider, given the costs involved as well as his attacking style, which may be an answer to bringing in an alternative to Luke Shaw.