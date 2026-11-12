Liverpool advance contract talks with Trey Nyoni

Liverpool have made significant progress in contract renewal talks with their teenage midfield sensation Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool are closing in on a new deal for Trey Nyoni after being impressed by the midfielder’s progress this season, with the Reds hoping to secure his long-term future amid growing interest in his services.

According to Ben Jacobs on Give Me Sport, negotiations between Liverpool and Nyoni’s camp have been ongoing for several months, but the two parties are now approaching an agreement. The club are keen to reward the 19-year-old for his performances, and an official announcement could even arrive during the November international break.

Nyoni has become an increasingly important member of Andoni Iraola’s squad after making considerable progress over the past year. The Leicester-born midfielder joined Liverpool’s youth setup from Leicester City in 2023 before earning promotion to the first team in the summer of 2025.

A new deal for teenage sensation Trey Nyoni

His involvement was limited last season, but he has taken advantage of greater opportunities this term. He has made 13 appearances across all competitions, accumulating 619 minutes, and scored his first goal for the club in last Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce. Nyoni also made his first Premier League start in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

Liverpool’s decision to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan in August without bringing in a direct replacement reflected their confidence in Nyoni’s ability to step up. The club even turned down a £30 million offer from Nottingham Forest towards the end of the summer window, underlining their determination to retain the youngster.

His current contract runs until 2030, but Liverpool want to extend that commitment and protect their investment as interest from other clubs is expected to grow.

Alexis Mac Allister’s future remains up in the air

Meanwhile, there has been little progress regarding a potential new deal for Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine midfielder has around 18 months left on his contract and is keen to continue at Anfield, despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

He has remained an important figure under Iraola, starting all but two of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season. However, the Merseyside club are expected to recruit another midfielder within the next 12 months, potentially affecting Mac Allister’s long-term prospects.

Nyoni is currently third choice in the defensive midfield positions behind Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with Florian Wirtz operating further forward. Wataru Endo remains an option, but Iraola wants another No.6. While Nyoni’s contract situation is moving towards a positive conclusion, Mac Allister’s future remains less certain.