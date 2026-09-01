Liverpool reject Nottingham Forest bid for Trey Nyoni

Nottingham Forest suffer a significant blow in their pursuit of Liverpool midfield sensation Trey Nyoni, as their bid has been turned down.

Liverpool have rejected a £30 million bid from Nottingham Forest for midfielder Trey Nyoni, with the Reds making it clear that the 19-year-old is not available for transfer.

According to The Athletic, Forest submitted an offer worth £25 million guaranteed plus a further £5 million in performance-related add-ons. However, Liverpool immediately turned down the proposal as they have no intention of sanctioning Nyoni’s departure this summer.

The decision underlines the growing importance of the English youth international under new head coach Andoni Iraola. The teenager impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign and has convinced the new manager that he is ready to take on a significantly bigger role in the first team this campaign.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Trey Nyoni

Liverpool’s decision is particularly notable because the club recently sold Curtis Jones to Inter Milan for £30 million. Rather than using that departure to bring in another midfielder, the Reds decided that Nyoni could provide the internal solution and step into a more prominent role.

The teenager has already made 21 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Leicester City’s academy three years ago. His development has accelerated over the past 12 months after he was officially promoted to the first team, with the midfielder increasingly viewed as one of the most exciting young players within the club’s ranks.

Nyoni also caught the eye against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, coming off the bench during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Anfield. His performance further highlighted why the club are unwilling to consider his sale despite Forest’s sizeable offer.

The Reds are also expected to continue talks over Nyoni’s future, with discussions over another contract extension potentially taking place after his impressive development. He already signed a new long-term deal last summer (which runs until 2030), but Liverpool are keen to protect their investment.

Nottingham Forest need to look at alternatives

Forest’s pursuit, meanwhile, stems from their need for greater depth in midfield. The departure of Elliot Anderson has created a significant void in the centre of the park, and although the Tricky Trees have brought in Xaver Schlager on a free transfer, they remain keen to add another midfielder.

Nyoni would have represented an attractive long-term solution. His technical ability, versatility and potential could have allowed him to contribute immediately while developing into an important first-team player in the years ahead.

However, Liverpool’s response leaves the Tricky Trees with little room for manoeuvre. They will have to look elsewhere to bolster their midfield in the final hours of the window.