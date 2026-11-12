Daniel Cummings set to complete loan move to Aldershot Town

Daniel Cummings is set to join National League outfit Aldershot on loan from West Ham to gain prominence in first-team football.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United have agreed to send 20-year-old attacking prospect Daniel Cummings on loan to National League outfit Aldershot on a short-term contract. The idea is to allow the young forward to gain prominent first-team experience, while he remains a highly rated prospect behind the scenes at the London Stadium.

West Ham have been in the news of late for their mixed start to life in the Championship, which has resulted in the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Since then, Scott Parker has taken over the reins at the London Stadium in a bid to take them back into the promotion fight and hopefully to the top flight.

While they are gearing up for a busy January window, West Ham have decided to send 20-year-old attacking prospect Daniel Cummings on loan to help him gain prominent first-team experience. The young forward has shone at the U-21 level, and while he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hammers since his move from Celtic in 2025, the idea of joining a team for senior experience is on the agenda.

The team in question is National League outfit Aldershot, who are experiencing a lack of regular goalscoring action, as there are only four teams who have scored fewer than them. Bringing in a player of Cummings’ quality will elevate their attacking options while providing the player with ample first-team action moving forward.

West Ham’s January plans

Cummings is still regarded as a big prospect at the club for the future and remains a highly rated prospect behind the scenes. However, the club do not feel he is ready to step up to the first team just yet, and as he makes his loan move to Aldershot, they will continue keeping close tabs on his performances and progress in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are planning to stay busy ahead of the January window, with a new goalkeeper on their priority list. There are also whispers of a move for new attackers, with recent links to free agent Jadon Sancho doing the rounds.

A new centre-forward is also on the agenda, with plans brewing to upgrade on Taty Castellanos ahead of January, with the Argentine forward underperforming in the Championship so far.