Jadon Sancho could join West Ham United

West Ham United have held talks to sign Jadon Sancho in a surprise move, with the former Manchester United winger still without a club.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United have emerged as the surprise contenders to sign Jadon Sancho amid reports of talks with the player’s camp. The Hammers are seeking attacking options that will elevate their level in the EFL Championship, with the 26-year-old Manchester United flop still without a club and available on a free transfer.

Jadon Sancho continued to baffle many who rate him highly as a talent, with the Englishman still without a club following his departure from Old Trafford. He has been out of the project with the Red Devils for a few years now, and the club allowed him to move on after his contract concluded.

Aston Villa had him on loan last season to good effect, and they held talks earlier in the year to seal a permanent deal. The Villans pulled out of a move after reports of Sancho’s exorbitant wage demands surfaced, with the report reiterating that the English winger is demanding close to his £250,000-a-week wages he had at Manchester United.

None of the interested clubs are eager to pay as much, or anywhere close to that sum, although there has been Premier League interest in the winger. Sancho is still available for an out-of-window Bosman move if a club can agree terms with the player, and Getafe have lately made a cut-price offer that Sancho reportedly turned down.

West Ham to pursue Jadon Sancho deal?

Getafe had been the latest team to show an interest, and while a move is no longer possible, Sancho continues to train with tenth-tier National League side Flixton FC to maintain his fitness. There could be movement in his case, as West Ham have emerged as a surprise contender for Sancho’s signature.

The Hammers have reportedly held talks with his representatives to find a way to sign the 26-year-old Manchester United flop. The East London outfit are eager to elevate their attacking levels in the Championship following a mixed start to the season, and they could view Sancho as someone who could help them massively in their quest for Premier League promotion.

There are elements of a contract that may need further discussion, as West Ham may end up offering a salary that could be significantly lower than what the winger wants. While this does not rule out a move, Sancho could still sign for the Hammers on a short-term deal and help his case in proving some of the doubters wrong in the future.