Getafe hold talks to seal Bosman move for Jadon Sancho

Getafe are in talks to sign free agent Jadon Sancho in an out-of-window Bosman move, offering the 26-year-old winger a fresh start.

Per TEAMtalk, Sancho is in talks with Getafe over a Bosman deal. Should the move materialise, the former Manchester United player could be given the chance to revive his career in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Jadon Sancho remains without a club despite attracting interest from several sides during the summer transfer window. The winger has been a free agent since his Manchester United contract expired, while he was unable to convince Aston Villa to sign him permanently on a free transfer.

It is not for a lack of interest. Sancho attracted attention from several clubs, most notably former club Borussia Dortmund. A return to Germany could have materialised had Niko Kovac’s side not opted for another option, with the club signing Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal.

There were also reported links with Premier League clubs, while other updates suggested that talks could take place with teams in Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and MLS. However, the 26-year-old former Manchester United winger is keen to continue playing for one of Europe’s top clubs, with Villarreal also reportedly linked with a move.

Getafe in Jadon Sancho talks

Despite the speculation, Sancho has been unable to sign for a new team so far. He has been training with Flixton FC, a 10th-tier non-league club in England, but the fact that free agents can join a new team outside the transfer window means there is still hope for the English winger.

Getafe are reportedly working on a deal to sign Sancho outside the transfer window. Intermediaries are said to be working towards an agreement, and should the 26-year-old accept the move, he could sign a short-term contract, potentially until the end of the season.

Joining La Liga would still represent a positive step for Sancho. The move could give the winger a valuable opportunity to showcase his talent to the wider market, as Mason Greenwood did when he returned to football after issues off the field. A strong season in La Liga could attract suitors from Europe’s top clubs, though a successful spell will depend on his salary demands aligning with the club’s wage structure.