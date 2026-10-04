Premier League clubs working on Jadon Sancho deal

Premier League clubs are making moves to sign Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho as a free agent.

Multiple Premier League clubs are considering moves for free agent Jadon Sancho, according to a report by Football Insider. The 26-year-old winger became available in June when his Manchester United contract expired and has now gone almost three months without securing a new club.

The Englishman’s availability without a transfer fee has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options, though concerns over his attitude and wage demands have deterred clubs from committing.

Sancho has received offers from several destinations around the world. Clubs from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil and Turkey are understood to have shown interest, while a number of English sides are also considering whether to make a move.

However, there is no indication that Sancho’s next move is currently close to being finalised. The former Borussia Dortmund star is continuing to weigh up his options and is expected to wait for the right opportunity before committing to a new club.

Jadon Sancho’s time in England

His record in England has been mixed. Sancho made 83 appearances for Manchester United, scoring just 12 goals and providing six assists. His time at Old Trafford ultimately proved disappointing, with the winger struggling to consistently reproduce the form that had made him one of Europe’s most exciting young players.

His relationship with the club deteriorated, eventually contributing to his departure. Sancho produced five goals and 10 assists for Chelsea during a 41-appearance loan spell, demonstrating effectiveness in a supporting role.

The Englishman’s time at Aston Villa under Unai Emery was less successful; he made 39 appearances but managed only one goal and three assists, struggling to establish himself as an important part of Villa’s attacking plans.

The player’s inconsistency at Manchester United and Aston Villa contrasts with his greater impact at Chelsea, raising questions about his fit and consistency in a Premier League environment.

For any English top-flight club, the calculation hinges on whether Sancho’s attacking output justifies his wage demands and reported behavioural concerns. With no transfer fee required, an interested club could view the deal as a relatively low-risk opportunity if Sancho is willing to accept suitable terms.