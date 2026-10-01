Borussia Dortmund rule out Jadon Sancho move, player willing to wait until January for switch

Borussia Dortmund are not pressing ahead with a move for Jadon Sancho, with the English winger ready to bide his time until January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jadon Sancho may not be moving to Borussia Dortmund despite links to a return to the Bundesliga club. The Black and Yellows are not pressing ahead with the idea of bringing back the Englishman, who remains a free agent following the conclusion of his deal with Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho’s career has taken a massive downward trajectory over the last few years. Despite a bright start after his big move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, the winger has failed to convince those around the club or at the sides where he had loan spells.

The Manchester United flop spent a season on loan with Chelsea before having a decent spell with Aston Villa. Sancho did help the latter win the Europa League title last season, but the club did not fancy their chances of signing him on a free transfer once his Manchester United contract expired in the summer.

Sancho had been reportedly linked with Turkish sides, while the report states there has been interest from Germany, Spain, and France. Yet, none of the negotiations led to an offer. Sancho was also reportedly in talks with many Premier League sides, and there, too, things did not progress towards any agreement.

Borussia Dortmund unlikely to sign Sancho

Sancho spent a considerable period of his career with Borussia Dortmund, making 158 appearances in all competitions across two spells. The German giants were reportedly linked with a move for Sancho in the summer, and beyond the time when the window had shut.

The loan signing of Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri is now being presented as the main reason Dortmund are unlikely to pursue Sancho any further. That does not rule out a potential move for him in the future, although at the moment, the club feel the need to stay away from signing the Manchester United flop.

Sancho, for his part, is happy to bide his time until the January transfer window, when realistic prospects might emerge for him to join a new club. At the moment, he is training with Flixton FC, a 10th-tier non-league side, to maintain his fitness, and he and his agents will stay alert to any prospective opportunity for the winger to continue his career.