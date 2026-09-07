Borussia Dortmund face Premier League battle in Jadon Sancho chase

Borussia Dortmund will face stiff competition from two Premier League clubs in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho is weighing up interest from at least two unnamed Premier League clubs and Borussia Dortmund as a free agent, with the 26-year-old considering his next move after his contract with Manchester United ran out.

According to TEAMtalk, at least two unnamed English clubs have reportedly made contact with Sancho in the past week as they explore the possibility of bringing the former Manchester United player back to the Premier League. Their approaches have added another option to the winger’s list.

Sancho is currently a free agent, meaning he can join a new club outside the traditional transfer window. That gives him additional time to assess the offers available before deciding where he wants to continue his career.

Dortmund remain interested in bringing Sancho back to Germany. The Bundesliga club know the English winger particularly well from his first spell at the Signal Iduna Park, where he developed into one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers.

Why a move to Borussia Dortmund might make sense

Sancho’s return could also make sense for Dortmund given their current attacking situation. The German club brought in Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri on loan late in the transfer window, but they subsequently suffered a setback with Giannis Konstantelias, one of their major summer signings, facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The youngster’s knee injury, combined with Nwaneri’s limited senior experience, has left Borussia Dortmund seeking an immediate attacking solution, a role Sancho could fulfil given his familiarity with the club.

The Englishman spent four years with the Bundesliga outfit during his first spell in Germany before earning a £73 million move to Manchester United in 2021. However, his time at Old Trafford failed to reach the expected heights.

Sancho made 83 appearances for Manchester United, with 12 goals and 6 assists. His struggles eventually resulted in a return to Borussia Dortmund on loan and a stint with Chelsea before he moved to Aston Villa for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Aston Villa spell produced some encouraging performances but little consistency. Sancho scored only once in 39 appearances, raising doubts over whether he can recapture the form that made him a European prospect at the German club.

However, the fresh approaches from two Premier League clubs could complicate Dortmund’s hopes of securing his return. For now, Sancho has time to weigh up his options. The Bundesliga giants remain firmly in the picture, but the latest Premier League interest leaves the Englishman’s move in the balance.