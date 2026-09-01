Ethan Nwaneri set to join Borussia Dortmund as loan deal agreed

Arsenal playmaker Ethan Nwaneri is on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on loan in a deadline-day move.

According to a report by an update from David Ornstein on The Athletic, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have struck an agreement over a season-long loan deal. The Bundesliga giants have been eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 19-year-old Arsenal prodigy.

Per David Ornstein, the Black and Yellows will not have a purchase option in the loan agreement with Arsenal. The report adds that the Englishman is “is travelling to undergo a medical” at Borussia Dortmund ahead of completing the proposed “straight loan” deal.

Ethan Nwaneri and his wait for the Arsenal breakthrough

Ethan Nwaneri has been among the latest promising prospects to graduate from Arsenal’s impressive academy. Born in London, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in England, rising through the ranks at Arsenal before breaking into the North London club’s first-team squad in September 2022, thus becoming the then-youngest player to feature in the Premier League, at 15 years and 181 days old.

The English youth international has already made 51 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with ten goals and two assists. However, Nwaneri’s prospects have deteriorated since they signed Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze last summer. So, the teenager spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan with Marseille, though he managed only 412 minutes of game time in 11 outings.

What next?

Reports earlier in the summer transfer window suggested that Arsenal may part ways with Ethan Nwaneri on a permanent deal. However, the Premier League champions have since changed that stance and want a loan departure for the teenage prospect before reintegrating him in the first-team setup. Borussia Dortmund’s interest thus appears as the perfect solution.

David Ornstein has reported that Dortmund accelerated their pursuit of Nwaneri after Giannis Konstantelias sustained a long-term knee injury. The setback forced the Bundesliga giants to seek cover in the attacking department for the remainder of the 2026/27 season, prompting contact with the Englishman’s entourage in the final hours of the transfer window.

Moving to Signal Iduna Parkshould be the ideal temporary solution, considering the Bundesliga club’s track record of nurturing young prodigies. Recent reports suggested Nwaneri wanted to remain in the Premier League this season, yet the move to Dortmund is now imminent, pending his medical examination.