Borussia Dortmund working on deal to sign Ethan Nwaneri

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are making moves to sign Arsenal attacking sensation Ethan Nwaneri before the end of the transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund are pursuing Arsenal homegrown prospect Ethan Nwaneri, with the Bundesliga club viewing the 19-year-old as a prime winger target as they look to strengthen their attack.

According to TEAMtalk, the Black and Yellows have already done significant work on Nwaneri and have placed him high on their list of potential new wingers. Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig are also monitoring the England youth international, but Dortmund appear to be the club most seriously exploring his situation.

The biggest obstacle could be Arsenal’s stance over the player’s future. The Gunners are prepared to sanction a loan move for Nwaneri but currently want any deal to remain strictly temporary, with no option to buy included. That condition could make negotiations difficult if Dortmund are looking for greater control over the youngster’s long-term future.

The North London club’s position is understandable given their continued belief in Nwaneri’s potential. The academy graduate remains part of their long-term plans, despite struggling to establish himself as a regular first-team player.

A move away could work in Nwaneri’s favour

Nwaneri spent the final six months of last season on loan at Marseille after finding opportunities limited during the first half of the campaign under Mikel Arteta. However, the spell in France did little to provide the consistency he needs, with the teenager making 11 appearances and contributing three goals.

His versatility is a core asset. Primarily an attacking midfielder, the Englishman can also operate from the wing, giving him the flexibility to fit into different tactical systems. Borussia Dortmund could be an attractive destination for the youngster, particularly given the club’s history of developing young attacking talent.

A move to Germany could potentially provide Nwaneri with the regular first-team football that has been missing from his development at Arsenal. However, the Black and Yellows must first decide whether they are willing to work within Arsenal’s conditions.

For the Gunners, a temporary move, which AC Milan have attempted, could offer the best of both worlds. Nwaneri would gain valuable senior experience and regular playing time while remaining part of their long-term plans. The decisive factor will be Dortmund’s willingness, a decision expected imminently as the transfer window is in its final phase.