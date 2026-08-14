AC Milan make loan offer to sign Ethan Nwaneri

AC Milan are planning a loan move for Ethan Nwaneri, which could include a €40 million purchase option, as Arsenal mull over the 19-year-old’s immediate future.

According to Sebastien Vidal, the Rossoneri are interested in exploring the deal in the coming days. Ruben Amorim believes the 19-year-old Arsenal academy graduate could fit into his plans, while Mikel Arteta’s recent comments may offer an insight into the club’s thinking regarding the youngster’s immediate future.

Arsenal are yet to finalise their summer business and remain eager to make further additions, particularly in the attacking third. The Gunners already have considerable depth in midfield and attacking midfield, which could limit Nwaneri’s playing time.

Nwaneri is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also operate on the right wing. Arteta rates him highly and considers the 19-year-old an important part of Arsenal’s future, although there are concerns over his immediate prospects and potential playing time during the upcoming season.

Arteta’s comments, shared in a post by Fabrizio Romano, hinted at the club’s thinking regarding Nwaneri’s short-term future. He said, “I want him to be at the club. But we have to consider, in the medium and long term, what is best for the player as well. Ethan needs to play football. And if he stays here, it is because we can guarantee him those minutes.”

AC Milan in Ethan Nwaneri links

AC Milan were reportedly among the clubs interested in Nwaneri earlier in the summer, and they are now exploring the possibility of signing him on loan. Galatasaray have been mentioned as admirers, though they are prioritising Gabriel Martinelli, Nwaneri’s Arsenal teammate, amid reports of a €45 million bid. Martinelli has no interest in joining the Turkish club, per David Ornstein.

Should Galatasaray fail to land Martinelli, Nwaneri may be targeted as an alternative, although Milan appear to be the club pushing hardest for the 19-year-old. Amorim believes Nwaneri could fit into his plans, although playing in a back-three system could present a different challenge for the Arsenal academy graduate. He could, however, feature as a right-sided attacker in the Portuguese manager’s formation.

What next for Nwaneri?

Arteta’s comments suggest that Arsenal could consider allowing Nwaneri to leave, while reports earlier in the summer indicated that the club might be willing to listen to offers.

In the long run, Arsenal would like Nwaneri to remain part of the team, but they could consider another loan move if they sign a new attacker. However, accepting a purchase option could be viewed with some scepticism, as the Gunners may be reluctant to lose control of one of their most highly rated young players.