Arsenal considering Ethan Nwaneri sale, set price

Aston Villa and Chelsea will have to fork out €55-60 million to sign Arsenal midfield sensation Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal graduate Ethan Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Marseille, is set to return to his parent club after the end of the season, as the French club have decided against using the buy option. While he will be back at the North London club, Mikel Arteta’s team are considering cashing in on the youngster.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the Gunners are willing to open the door for his departure for a fee of around €55-60 million. Aston Villa and Chelsea are two rival clubs that have emerged as potential destinations for the youngster.

While other top clubs from across Europe have also been linked with him, the teenager prefers staying in England. He wants to prove himself in the Premier League, which certainly is a massive boost for both the Blues and Villa.

Nwaneri has been a part of their first team since 2024. While the Gunners are well aware of his massive potential, they haven’t been able to hand him enough opportunities. Since he was frustrated by the lack of minutes, the North London club ended up sending him out on loan to Marseille.

While he hasn’t lit up the world during his time in France, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder has put in quite a few impressive performances. He has stood out with his ability to deal with the ball in tight spaces and his creativity.

Premier League duo could make a move for Nwaneri

Marseille might not want him on a permanent basis, but there is no shortage of takes. Aston Villa and Chelsea are two clubs that have been linked with him on quite a few occasions. Of late, the player’s representatives have approached both English clubs to see if they are willing to sign him.

With multiple top clubs after Morgan Rogers’ services, Villa could see him as a potential replacement. Nwaneri will add depth to their attack, as he can feature anywhere in the final third.

While the Blues are stacked in the final third, they could be interested in a player of his quality. He certainly fits the bill when it comes to their project. The potential departure of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens could make room for his arrival.

Apart from a fee of around €55-60 million, the Gunners could also look for a “buy-back” or “sell-on clause” to ensure they gain further in the future if Nwaneri does end up reaching the levels everyone expects him to. The 19-year-old is looking for an annual salary of €4-5 million, which shouldn’t be a problem for the English clubs.