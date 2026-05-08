Morgan Rogers likelier to join Manchester United than Cole Palmer

Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers is reportedly likelier to join Manchester United this summer instead of Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the subjects of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have identified several options for the position, including the English duo.

Morgan Rogers has become a household name since joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £16 million, including add-ons, in February 2024. The 23-year-old hit the ground running at Villa Park, and his exploits for the West Midlands club have helped him become a regular for the English national team.

The English international has been solid in the 2025/26 season thus far, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in 52 outings this term. On the other hand, Cole Palmer has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in September 2023. The 14-cap English international has been a revelation for the West London club, becoming a talismanic figure in the final third.

However, the 24-year-old has endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign thus far, managing only ten goals and three assists in 30 appearances. Meanwhile, Rogers and Palmer are among the most highly sought-after players in the market, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for their signatures.

Who will Manchester United sign this summer?

Manchester United’s interest in Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer makes sense. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a versatile attacker, as they want more firepower in the final third. While Bruno Fernandes occupies the primary position that Rogers and Palmer take up at their clubs, their ability to play on the flanks makes them appealing targets.

However, Palmer has recently ruled out leaving Chelsea despite suggestions that he is disillusioned at the West London club. Additionally, the decision-makers at Manchester United rate Rogers’s versatility more than Palmer’s, and the Aston Villa playmaker is likelier than his compatriot to move to Old Trafford.

However, Rogers has piqued the attention of several European heavyweights, and recent reports have claimed that he is open to moving abroad this summer. So, a summer deal for the 23-year-old English international will not be straightforward.