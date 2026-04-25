Morgan Rogers open to departing England in summer transfer

Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers is reportedly open to departing the Premier League this summer as interest from PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United intensifies.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Aston Villa playmaker has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also actively pursuing the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window. Rogers has shown willingness to explore options abroad, with Aston Villa demanding over £80 million to part ways with their key playmaker.

Morgan Rogers’s Performance for Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers has transformed into a pivotal figure for Aston Villa following his arrival from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £15 million, including add-ons, in February 2024. The Englishman rapidly established himself as essential to the West Midlands club’s system, he and has secured regular England caps through his domestic performances.

Rogers has scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 48 appearances, maintaining a goal contribution rate of 0.44 per match. The 23-year-old English playmaker’s recent output has moderated, but his underlying impact continues to attract attention from multiple top-tier European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and PSG.

Why Elite Clubs Are Competing for Rogers

Arsenal’s interest presents an intriguing puzzle given their existing attacking options. The North London outfit signed Eberechi Eze last summer, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz both operate in central attacking roles. However, Arsenal could deploy Rogers on the left wing to address the Gabriel Martinelli situation on that flank. Despite Rogers’s primary positioning as a central attacking midfielder, his technical profile could provide a different dimension than current left-wing options.

Chelsea’s pursuit makes considerable strategic sense. The Blues invested substantially in attacking reinforcements last summer, yet Enzo Fernandez’s recent disciplinary issues create midfield uncertainty. While Rogers does not provide identical attributes to the Argentine international, his ability to generate attacking output addresses Chelsea’s critical need for improved final-third creation. This acquisition would bolster their creative depth considerably.

As for Manchester United, they view Rogers as a versatile attacking asset to navigate a congested 2025/26 fixture schedule across four competitions. Although Bruno Fernandes occupies Rogers’s primary position, the Englishman’s capacity to play centrally and on the flanks makes him an attractive option for squad rotation and tactical flexibility.

PSG’s interest requires careful examination. Without significant departures from their attacking or midfield ranks, the French champions would struggle to accommodate Rogers. However, should PSG execute outgoing transfers before summer, the 23-year-old playmaker’s quality could represent a valuable investment for Les Parisiens’ attacking evolution.

Aston Villa’s £80 million asking price reflects Rogers’s potential and current market positioning. While the valuation is ambitious, the playmaker possesses the calibre to develop into an elite star. The critical question remains whether Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United can justify such expenditure in a competitive summer transfer market where multiple positional needs demand investment.