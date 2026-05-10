Chelsea in transfer tussle to sign Ethan Nwaneri, summer deal possible

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, who could be allowed to leave the North London club this summer.

Ethan Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Marseille, could be on the move this summer, and it has put Chelsea on alert. According to a report from CaughtOffside, Arsenal have changed their stance on the future of the English youth international.

When the Gunners initially sanctioned his loan move to the French club, they were hoping he would return to the club and compete for a place in the first team. However, it seems they are now open to cashing in on the 19-year-old attacking midfielder for the right price.

Nwaneri has had an impressive rise at Arsenal. He got promoted to their first team in the summer of 2024, but hasn’t had much game time. Over the years, he has made 51 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s team and has contributed towards 12 goals.

After struggling for minutes in the first half of the campaign, the Gunners ended up sending him out on loan to Marseille. While he hasn’t lit up the world at the French club, he has three goal contributions in his 11 outings. Nwaneri has had a decent impact in the limited game time he has had.

Chelsea could make a move for Nwaneri

It has resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. Chelsea are one of the clubs that are keen on signing the 19-year-old, who is capable enough to feature anywhere in attack. They are long-term admirers of the youngster and could look to secure his services if he is made available.

It is not yet certain if the player is the one pushing for a move away. The club might be the one looking to raise funds from his sale, as the fee received will be considered pure profit, which will be a massive boost from the PSR perspective. The Gunners might look for a fee of around £35-40 million.

Despite his recent struggles, Chelsea could look to bet on him as he is an ideal fit for their project. He has all the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level, and a change of scenery could help his cause.