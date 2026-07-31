Everton, Fulham ready to table bid to sign Ethan Nwaneri amid AC Milan links

Everton and Fulham prepare bids as they look to beat AC Milan to the signature of Arsenal attacking sensation Ethan Nwaneri.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, Everton and Fulham are preparing to submit formal bids for Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri this summer, looking to challenge AC Milan for the promising left-footed attacking midfielder.

The Italian giants have already made contact with Arsenal while searching for a left-footed attacking midfielder to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad. The Rossoneri are actively exploring the international market for a player capable of adding greater creativity and technical quality in the final third, with Nwaneri emerging as one of their preferred targets.

However, the Serie A giants are unlikely to have a clear run at the teenager. Fulham and Everton are both understood to be preparing offers of their own as they look to convince the Gunners to sanction a deal before the transfer window closes.

The North London club must now decide whether a permanent sale or another loan best serves Nwaneri’s growth. The youngster struggled for regular opportunities during the first half of last season under Mikel Arteta before joining Olympique Marseille on loan in search of consistent game time.

That move also failed to produce the desired results, with the English prospect enduring a disappointing spell in France. Across the entire campaign, Nwaneri accumulated fewer than 1,000 minutes of first-team football.

Why Fulham and Everton need Nwaneri?

Despite limited first-team minutes, the Gunners value Nwaneri at €35 million, signalling confidence in his long-term potential. The Cottagers see Nwaneri as a centrepiece of their offensive rebuild under Alvaro Arbeloa.

The left-footed playmaker could compete with Oscar Bobb on the right wing while also challenging Josh King and Emile Smith Rowe in the number ten role. Given the lack of natural right-wing options in Fulham’s squad, his versatility makes him an attractive target.

Everton view Nwaneri as essential depth in the attacking third, amidst uncertainty around Iliman Ndiaye’s future. The Toffees currently lack bench strength in playmaking roles, while Merlin Rohl remains their only specialist offensive midfielder, meaning Nwaneri could immediately provide greater competition and flexibility across multiple positions.