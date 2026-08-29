Ethan Nwaneri wants Premier League stay if he leaves Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri is uninterested in a move abroad and wants to stay in the Premier League even if he were to leave Arsenal.

Arsenal have a big decision on their hands in understanding what Ethan Nwaneri needs in his immediate future. As per Sky Sports, the 19-year-old Arsenal homegrown sensation is not eager to move abroad and would prefer a Premier League stay even if he were to leave the North London club in some capacity before the transfer deadline.

Mikel Arteta has several key decisions in the final days of the transfer window. Arsenal continue to pursue an attacking arrival, with reports of their persistent interest in Julian Alvarez; Arteta may be waiting on the player’s decision to leave Atletico Madrid, per reports.

Reports suggest Arsenal have also agreed to sell Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal, potentially leaving a gap on the left wing that Arteta will need to address. Whether a new arrival materialises and how it affects Nwaneri’s future remains uncertain, as he is expected to struggle for game time next season if no departure is arranged.

Nwaneri eager to stay in England

Nwaneri’s loan at Marseille yielded mixed results. He scored on debut but failed to establish himself overall. Early talk has centred on a potential Arsenal exit this summer, with the expectation that the youngster may not receive sufficient playing time.

Arsenal hold a long-term deal with the academy graduate, which could allow them flexibility for a temporary arrangement; a loan move appears the most likely path forward. Foreign clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, have expressed interest, per reports.

However, Nwaneri has expressed a preference to remain in the Premier League. Earlier reports linked Everton and Fulham with the teenager, though no concrete bid has materialised. Should he depart, Nwaneri would seek a move to another English top-flight side rather than venture abroad. Arsenal’s manager continues to rate him highly, but he has plenty of other attacking options at his disposal.

Could Nwaneri stay at Arsenal?

Arteta value Nwaneri’s potential, but the current squad depth limits opportunities. There is an argument for Arsenal to retain the teenage prospect if they fail to sign a new attacker and Martinelli’s departure is confirmed.

If the Gunners prioritise first-team football for Nwaneri, a loan remains the likely path. Arsenal have no plans to sell him outright at the moment; Arteta continues to count on him to play a significant role in the club’s future.