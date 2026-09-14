Jadon Sancho in talks with multiple Premier League clubs after Aston Villa snub

Jadon Sancho is considering his options as Premier League clubs remain in talks, while Aston Villa appear to have rejected the opportunity to sign him.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jadon Sancho is in talks with multiple Premier League clubs after Aston Villa rejected the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer. The winger, currently a free agent, is assessing multiple options as he searches for his next club, with several possible destinations in the coming weeks.

Sancho was at his best at Borussia Dortmund in Germany before joining Manchester United. His performances for the Bundesliga club earned him a major move, although he was unable to reproduce that form at Old Trafford. He has since enjoyed loan spells at Chelsea and Aston Villa, where he made 29 appearances across all competitions and played an important role in their Europa League triumph.

Aston Villa reportedly considered signing Sancho permanently earlier this year, knowing he was set to become a free agent. However, the West Midlands club declined the move, a decision reportedly influenced by Sancho’s wage demands. The winger was insisting on earning £250,000 per week, a figure similar to his Manchester United salary. Villa instead signed Chelsea flop Alejandro Garnacho on loan, a deal that could become permanent.

Options beyond Aston Villa

Sancho has several avenues to pursue after failing to secure a club during the summer transfer window. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly still interested, although they are not widely believed to be desperate to bring him back for a third spell. The German club also signed Ethan Nwaneri on loan for the season, which could signal the end of their pursuit.

Turkish clubs were linked with Sancho earlier this year, and the report by Football Insider indicates a move to Turkey could be an option. A transfer to the Saudi Pro League also remains a realistic possibility, given the league’s reputation for offering substantial wages, a move that could appeal to Sancho and his representatives.

Can Sancho remain in the Premier League?

The report suggests that Sancho is negotiating with at least one Premier League club as he considers his next step. There is a possibility that more than one team could express interest as the season progresses, meaning the winger could yet remain in England.

However, there are doubts over whether Premier League clubs would seriously pursue him unless he significantly lowers his wage demands. From a footballing perspective, the fact that no top-flight club signed him during the summer transfer window highlights how far his market value has declined, which could raise further questions about his long-term future in the Premier League.