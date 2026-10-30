West Ham United working on signing Taty Castellanos upgrade

West Ham United are considering Taty Castellanos’s future at the London Stadium and could seek an upgrade over the Argentine in January.

According to Football Insider, Taty Castellanos’s future at West Ham has come under significant scrutiny, with the club already considering upgrading on the Argentine forward. The 28-year-old underperforming star has been dismal this term, with the Hammers fearing that a lack of a clear-cut goalscorer could prove costly for their season’s objective.

Taty Castellanos arrived in the January transfer window this year as a measure for West Ham United to save their Premier League status. The Argentine striker was a bright spark for the team, although it was unfortunate that the Hammers could not stay up and suffered relegation to the Championship.

The East London outfit have had a modest start to life in the second tier, as they currently sit third in the standings. The team have suffered from a lack of a clear-cut goalscoring threat in the centre, which has placed the spotlight firmly on Castellanos.

Castellanos was the subject of late interest from Everton, according to reports, while he may have had several other opportunities to leave the London Stadium. Real Betis were one of those reportedly keen during the summer, but the Hammers ultimately kept hold of the 28-year-old underperforming star to help them in every way in the Championship.

West Ham ready to upgrade on Castellanos?

West Ham are now seriously considering an upgrade on Castellanos ahead of the January transfer window, as the Argentine’s return of one goal in 11 Championship games is setting alarm bells ringing. The Hammers are seriously concerned over the player’s performances, as well as his ability to improve from this point onwards and have a strong finish to the campaign.

The East Londoners are expected to aim for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, and anything beyond the top two places would be deemed a massive failure for their season. Castellanos’s perceived lack of threat in the centre-forward role is causing headaches behind the scenes, as West Ham fear they may lag in the Championship if they cannot find a solution to their goalscoring problem.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Hammers are already considering upgrading on Castellanos, which may indicate they could attract offers for the 28-year-old underperforming star. At the moment, things are unclear with regard to whom West Ham want for their centre-forward role, as new targets could be identified and pursued while simultaneously attracting offers for Castellanos.