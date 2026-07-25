Real Betis eyeing summer move for Valentin Castellanos, price revealed

Real Betis are keen on acquiring the services of West Ham United striker Valentin Castellanos in the summer transfer window.

Real Betis are weighing up a move for Valentin Castellanos as they continue to search for the right partner for Cucho Hernandez, according to a report from Fichajes. The 27-year-old Argentine has been offered to the La Liga side, and Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has taken note, though no formal negotiations have started yet.

Betis have made signing Kevin Denkey their priority, while they are also monitoring Artem Dovbyk, whose situation at Roma remains unresolved; in that context, Castellanos has appeared on the club’s radar as a strong backup plan.

West Ham won’t let Castellanos leave on the cheap

West Ham’s valuation is the first major obstacle. The East London club are asking for a fee between €25 million and €30 million, a figure that makes a permanent transfer difficult for Real Betis at this stage and pushes a loan with an option to buy to the front of the conversation.

Even after relegation, West Ham are determined to recoup most of their Lazio outlay, having signed him for €29 million back in January, a tough negotiating position that may strain talks with a club operating in La Liga.

The Argentine striker’s name is appealing for another reason too: he already knows La Liga well. During his spell at Girona in the 2022/23 season, Castellanos made a strong impression before moving on to Serie A, and that familiarity with Spanish football could make him easier to adapt than some other options on Real Betis’s shortlist.

Castellanos, however, appears ready to move on from West Ham after only six months. He does not want to play in the EFL Championship, and that makes a summer exit increasingly likely if a suitable deal can be struck.

For Betis, the attraction is straightforward: Castellanos brings top-flight experience and proven scoring ability. He scored seven goals in limited minutes in the second half of last season, which suggests there is still value in a player seeking a long-term role in a top-flight league. The Hammers’ €25-30 million valuation remains the central hurdle.