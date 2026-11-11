West Ham United set to prioritise goalkeeper signing in January

West Ham United want to sign a new goalkeeper on a priority basis in the upcoming winter transfer window.

West Ham United are working towards signing a new goalkeeper in January, with Scott Parker identifying the position as his top priority as he looks to improve the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

According to a report by Football Insider, Parker has assessed his options since arriving at the London Stadium and believes changes are needed in several areas. However, strengthening between the posts is currently at the top of his list, with the club already working behind the scenes to identify potential targets.

The Hammers want a new shot-stopper

Mads Hermansen and Alphonse Areola are West Ham’s existing goalkeeping options, with the Danish international currently holding the number one position. However, his performances have come under scrutiny this season, with only four clean sheets in 15 Championship appearances (23 goals conceded), prompting growing frustration among supporters due to poor performances between the sticks.

The East London club’s hierarchy and Parker are understood to share those concerns, with the goalkeeping department viewed as an area that needs attention. West Ham have struggled defensively, and the manager believes a new addition could prove important in their efforts to secure promotion.

Parker’s previous achievements in the Championship, having guided Fulham, Bournemouth, and Burnley to promotion, were central to West Ham’s decision to appoint him. However, those accomplishments also bring considerable expectations, and the 46-year-old has already experienced a difficult introduction to life at the London Stadium, losing to Blackburn Rovers this past weekend.

West Ham had dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo after defeats to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, raising concerns about their promotion prospects. Parker is now under pressure to deliver the improvement the hierarchy expects.

If results do not improve, it could increase the pressure on the Englishman, particularly given the circumstances surrounding Nuno’s departure. The international break offers Parker valuable time to assess his squad and get his ideas across to the players.

West Ham resume their campaign on November 21, hosting bottom-placed Preston North End, presenting an opportunity to get their campaign back on track. However, Parker will know that longer-term improvements are required, with the January transfer window offering a chance to address the goalkeeping concerns that he has identified early in his tenure.