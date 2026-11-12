Bayern Munich, PSG keen on Stephen Mfuni, Manchester City ready to hand bumper new deal.

Manchester City are preparing a new long-term contract for Stephen Mfuni.

The Premier League giants are impressed by the defender’s rapid development during his loan spell at Coventry City, according to TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old has been part of City’s academy since the Under-9 level and is now beginning to make a significant impression in senior football. His progress has strengthened the club’s belief that he could eventually become an important first-team player.

Mfuni is naturally left-footed and can operate both at centre-back and left-back, giving him the versatility increasingly valued in modern defensive systems. City initially considered keeping him within their own setup this season, but ultimately decided regular senior football would accelerate his development and that decision has already paid dividends.

Coventry spell attracts European attention

Mfuni has made five Premier League appearances for Coventry this season and has started their last two matches after earning the trust of manager Frank Lampard. His performances have not gone unnoticed at the Etihad. City have maintained close contact with Coventry throughout his loan and are now preparing discussions over a fresh contract.

Mfuni’s current agreement expires at the end of the season, although City possess an option to extend it. Sources indicate the club would rather secure his future through a new long-term agreement than simply activate that extension. The urgency is partly driven by growing interest from elsewhere in Europe. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be monitoring the teenager’s progress, giving City another reason to act quickly.

Bayern’s interest carries an additional connection through Vincent Kompany, who knows the Manchester City setup well after his time at the club.

City refuse to risk losing academy investment

City have invested in Mfuni’s development for almost a decade and regard his current progress as evidence that the academy pathway is working. His previous loan at Watford provided an introduction to senior football, but his regular involvement at Coventry has offered a much greater test. The defender’s ability to operate in multiple positions has further enhanced his appeal.

For City, the immediate objective is therefore straightforward: secure Mfuni on improved terms and continue managing his development rather than allowing European interest to create uncertainty over his future. Manchester City are right to move quickly here. Mfuni is still only 18, so there is no guarantee that his impressive start at Coventry will translate into a long-term Premier League career. However, his profile makes him precisely the kind of prospect the club should be protecting.

His left-footedness and ability to play centrally or at full-back give him a valuable tactical advantage, while regular Premier League football is providing an education that academy football simply cannot replicate. The interest from Bayern and PSG should also serve as a warning. City have spent years developing Mfuni, and losing him just as he begins to break into senior football would represent a significant missed opportunity.

A new contract does not guarantee a first-team place, but it gives City control over the next stage of his development. If Mfuni continues progressing at Coventry, the next question could be whether he is ready for a genuine role in Pep Guardiola’s successor’s squad rather than another loan.