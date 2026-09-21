Aston Villa, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Kim Min-jae

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 29-year-old South Korean international Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in Kim Min-jae. All four clubs are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in one of the two transfer windows next year, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Bayern Munich defender.

Per Fussball News, Kim’s prospective suitors have yet to begin formal negotiations to sign the experienced centre-back, and they are presently closely monitoring his situation at Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions will demand around €25-30 million to part ways with him next year.

Kim Min-jae and his Bayern Munich journey so far

Kim Min-jae has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Bayern Munich from Napoli in July 2023. The 29-year-old was among the world’s most sought-after centre-backs when he moved to Germany three years ago. However, since joining the Bavarian giants, he has struggled for consistent playing time and was not as impressive as he was during his spell with Napoli.

Kim managed only 2,051 minutes of game time in 37 appearances in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, the South Korean defender has enjoyed more prominence this term, having missed only two games while accumulating 399 minutes of game time in five outings while providing an assist.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Kim Min-jae has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist since the summer transfer window. The continued interest makes sense, as Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Pau Torres has struggled with a few fitness issues in the last 12 months. So, Kim is a viable option for Aston Villa.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites also hold a long-standing interest in the former Napoli defender. However, after signing multiple centre-backs in the summer transfer window, Spurs have other pressing needs and should not focus on pursuing Kim unless they part ways with a central defender.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s asking price of €25-30 million is modest given Kim has entered the final two years of his contract. With AC Milan and Juventus also involved, Bayern Munich will seek to maximise the fee in the forthcoming transfer window.