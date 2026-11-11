Crystal Palace unwilling to sell Chris Richards amid Inter Milan links

Crystal Palace will not entertain any bids to part ways with 26-year-old USMNT international Chris Richards in January.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Chris Richards is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Crystal Palace defender.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, the Eagles view Richards as “being too important for the Eagles to lose in the middle of the campaign”, particularly as they are increasingly likely to contest the relegation battle in the ongoing campaign. Meanwhile, the report suggests that the American defender will “find it hard” to reject Inter Milan, with a Bosman move possible next summer.

Chris Richards and his Crystal Palace journey so far

Chris Richards has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €13 million in July 2022. The 26-year-old had to remain patient before becoming a regular, as Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi were the first-choice centre-backs for the South London club; fitness issues also plagued him in the early phase.

However, Richards has turned his fortunes around since Oliver Glasner’s stint at Crystal Palace started. Now a mainstay at the back (nearly 1,500 minutes of game time this season in 15 outings), the USMNT international has made 128 appearances for Palace thus far while chipping in with five goals and two assists.

What next?

Chris Richards may soon become the latest key defender to leave Crystal Palace after the South London club sold Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix earlier this year. With the American defender entering the final 12 months of his contract, time is running out for the Eagles to tie him to a new contract, with Pete O’Rourke suggesting it is “expected to be difficult” to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s interest makes sense. Though the Nerazzurri signed John Stones this summer, Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Benjamin Pavard are all over 30. Richards has thus emerged as a viable target due to his age profile, with his pace and physicality likely to give him the edge to deal with attackers in Italian football.

The Serie A champions are also determined to sign a centre-back next year as Alessandro Bastoni continues to attract attention from high-profile clubs. So, recent reports have linked them with several candidates, including Calvin Bassey. Richards’s contract expires next summer, making a Bosman move possible, though Palace hope to negotiate fresh terms before then.