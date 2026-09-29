Inter Milan contemplating Bosman move for Chris Richards

Inter Milan will look to sign 26-year-old USMNT international Chris Richards from Crystal Palace in a bargain move next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Giuseppe Marotta is already working on revamping the Inter Milan squad in the two transfer windows next year. In particular, the focus is on the summer, with several soon-to-be free agents emerging on the Serie A champions’ wishlist, those including Chris Richards.

Per Tuttosport, Inter Milan scouts have closely monitored the American defender’s progress and situation at Crystal Palace for several months. The Nerazzurri will continue to watch Richards in the coming months, hoping to seal a Bosman move next summer.

Chris Richards and his time in the Premier League so far

Chris Richards has established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €13 million in July 2022. The 26-year-old had to initially bide his time, as Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi were the first-choice centre-backs for the South London club, while fitness issues also plagued him in the early days.

However, Richards has turned his fortunes around since Oliver Glasner’s stint at Crystal Palace started. Now a mainstay at the back (over 500 minutes of game time this season in six outings), the USMNT international has made 128 appearances for Palace thus far while chipping in with five goals and two assists.

What next?

Concerns are mounting at Crystal Palace over the possibility of losing another key defender after the South London club sold Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix earlier this year. With Chris Richards entering the final 12 months of his contract, time is running out for Palace to tie him to a new contract.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s interest is understandable. While the Nerazzurri signed John Stones in the summer transfer window, Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Benjamin Pavard are on the wrong side of 30. Richards, currently at the peak of his career, has thus emerged as a viable target, with his pace and physicality giving him the edge in a league like Serie A.

The Serie A champions are determined to sign a centre-back next year, with recent reports linking them with Calvin Bassey. So, while Inter Milan have kept their options open, a move for Richards is contingent on how his contract situation at Crystal Palace evolves in the coming weeks.