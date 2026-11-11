Aston Villa shelve Alex Baena move until next summer despite rival Arsenal interest

Aston Villa have put their pursuit of Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena on hold until next summer despite interest from rivals Arsenal.

Aston Villa will postpone their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Alex Baena until next summer, according to TEAMtalk, despite reported interest from rivals Arsenal.

Unai Emery’s side is taking a measured approach to January 2027, prioritising central midfield and goalkeeping cover after making several additions during the summer. Although attacking reinforcements remain under consideration, a move for Baena is unlikely to materialise midway through the campaign.

Why Villa are keen on Baena’s signature?

Emery, who knows the 25-year-old well from their time together at Villarreal, is understood to be an admirer of his qualities. Baena has made an encouraging start to the campaign, registering nine goal contributions in just over 1,000 minutes of first-team football across 16 appearances.

His creativity, playing style and familiarity with Emery’s methods make him an attractive option for Villa’s longer-term attacking plans. However, Atletico are reluctant to part with the midfielder during the season and would demand a fee exceeding £60 million to consider a sale.

Interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and other clubs could also make the competition for his signature particularly difficult. Villa invested heavily in their forward line during the summer, bringing in Johan Manzambi, Alejandro Garnacho on loan, Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson.

Garnacho’s agreement reportedly includes an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met, but his limited involvement (95 minutes across seven appearances) casts doubt on him staying beyond this season. Villa don’t have much depth on the left, and they may need another winger next summer if Garnacho departs, making Baena an attractive fit.

Arsenal are also interested in Baena

Arsenal, who lost Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the summer, present a significant obstacle in the race for Baena. The Gunners see Baena as someone who can add something different to their attack. While they did sign Christos Tzolis, the Atletico winger would provide meaningful competition in that position.

With the Gunners in the mix, Villa’s decision to put the move on hold until next summer is an interesting one. While Emery’s team are expected to reignite their pursuit in the summer, the North London club and other interested clubs could complicate matters for them.