Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton told to pay £33 million to sign Gabriel Sara

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton will have to fork out £33 million to sign Galatasaray midfield mainstay Gabriel Sara.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton have been made aware of Galatasaray’s demands to sell Gabriel Sara. The Turkish champions are willing to consider offers starting at around £33 million.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa have maintained their interest in the Brazilian international after considering him as a potential replacement for Youri Tielemans during the summer. The Midlands club are now assessing their options ahead of the January 2027 transfer window, with midfield reinforcements among Unai Emery’s priorities.

There is encouraging news for Villa, as sources indicate that a fee closer to £25 million could be enough to secure Sara’s services. The 27-year-old’s previous experience in English football, having represented Norwich City in the Championship, could also make him an appealing option for Emery.

Despite bringing in Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka during the summer, the Villa manager remains keen to add more quality and depth to his midfield. He reportedly views Sara as a suitable fit for his tactical approach. With him approaching the prime years of his career, it might be the perfect time to snap him up.

Aston Villa will face stiff competition

However, Villa are not alone in monitoring the Galatasaray midfielder. Newcastle United and Everton are also keeping tabs on his situation, setting up a potential three-way battle.

Newcastle lost several important midfielders during the summer and, although they have brought in promising young replacements, additional experience remains desirable. Sara could offer the Magpies another reliable option in the centre of the park, and his versatility could come in handy.

Everton, meanwhile, have already invested in their midfield by signing Hayden Hackney, Christian Norgaard and Merlin Rohl. Those additions have helped David Moyes‘ team control the game better, but the Toffees are still exploring ways to add further quality. Sara’s experience and playing profile could make him an interesting candidate for the Merseyside club.

Galatasaray’s willingness to negotiate at around £33 million gives all three Premier League sides a clearer understanding of the financial commitment involved. However, the reported possibility of completing a deal for closer to £25 million could prove particularly encouraging for interested clubs.

Villa have been tracking Sara for several months, but they will need to act decisively if they want to beat Newcastle and Everton to his signature.