Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice set to sign Arsenal renewals by January

Arsenal mainstays Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice will all pen new deals at the North London club by January.

Arsenal are making significant progress in their efforts to secure the long-term futures of Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, with the club increasingly confident of completing all three contract renewals before January.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have been in discussions with the influential trio for much of 2026. Mikel Arteta considers all three central to his plans, and the club are keen to reward their contributions by extending their current deals, which run until 2028.

There is growing confidence at the Emirates that the agreements can be finalised before the end of the year, with Arsenal aiming to have everything wrapped up by Christmas.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is pleased with the squad depth built through recent recruitment, but retaining the players who form the backbone of the team is equally important.

Arsenal closing in on securing the futures of key trio

Odegaard is a particularly significant part of those plans. Since joining from Real Madrid in 2021, the Norwegian has established himself as one of the most important figures in Arteta’s setup.

After overcoming the knee problem that disrupted his previous campaign, the Arsenal captain has rediscovered his best form and remains central to the team’s ambitions. The 27-year-old has featured in 17 matches this season, making 13 starts and contributing to six goals.

His performances have drawn interest from several elite European clubs, including Bayern Munich. However, Arsenal are confident of keeping their captain, who is understood to be happy in North London and to have no desire to leave.

Timber is another player the Gunners are determined to retain. Having missed his entire debut season following his arrival from Ajax in 2023, the Dutchman has developed into one of the finest right-backs in European football. His defensive quality, versatility and ability in possession have made him an important member of Arteta’s squad.

Rice completes the trio. Arsenal invested heavily to sign the England international from West Ham in 2023, and the decision has paid off. He has become a mainstay, playing a major role in the club’s Premier League triumph and their run to the Champions League final last season.

Rice has made 15 appearances this season, including 14 starts, and contributed to six goals. Although Rice’s existing contract includes an additional option, Arsenal remain keen to agree an improved long-term deal. With talks progressing, negotiations are expected to conclude by year-end as the Gunners secure all three renewals ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window.