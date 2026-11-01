Declan Rice set to sign £350,000-a-year contract with Arsenal

Declan Rice is poised to sign a new lucrative deal with Arsenal to prolong his stay at the club following an impressive period since his arrival.

According to The Sun, Declan Rice is set to sign a new deal with Arsenal worth a reported £18 million per year. When the midfielder puts pen to paper, it could represent a big step in the right direction for the club and player, who have enjoyed a fruitful association since his big move from West Ham.

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent a staggering £100 million-plus on Declan Rice in the summer of 2023, beating off competition from Manchester City for the midfielder. The signing has been stellar on all accounts, with the Gunners never finishing below second during the 80-cap England international’s three-year stay at the club.

Rice has featured in 170 games across all competitions for Arsenal, helping them win the Premier League title last season after a gap of 22 years. He is widely seen as one of the most important stars in the team, and a big mainstay for the future as well.

Arsenal have accelerated talks with Rice over a new deal recently, and it appears things are moving along in the right direction for all parties. The Gunners were poised to reach an agreement, and it appears the midfielder is set to sign an £18 million-a-year contract to prolong his stay at the club.

Declan Rice to sign lucrative new deal

Rice is poised to sign the new deal at Arsenal, which will take his weekly earnings to £350,000 in wages, akin to the new deal that Bukayo Saka signed earlier this year. The £18 million-a-year contract will make Rice one of the highest-paid stars at the club, and probably reflects his importance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Manager Arteta also committed his future to the club, and with Rice now close to agreeing fresh terms, it is an indication that their futures were interconnected to some degree. Arsenal have ensured there’s preservation in the squad and that the club have managed to keep hold of most of their important stars, after agreeing fresh terms for key defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as Saka.

Arsenal are also prioritising new deals for Jurrien Timber and skipper Martin Odegaard, while Kai Havertz’s name is also being mentioned on the same lines. The agreement for Rice will be seen as major news within the club, as they will keep working on retaining their key stars moving ahead.